NGMC Gainesville plans to add $500 million tower with helipad, at least 150 beds

A parking deck, a helipad and an expanded emergency department are just pieces of Northeast Georgia Health System’s plan for a new $500 million tower at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.

The health system announced plans Thursday, Dec. 3, for a new multi-story tower, which would go next to the existing north patient tower as early as 2024.

In a news release announcing the expansion plan, NGHS said the tower will allow them to move the emergency department to the tower’s ground floor and expand “to care for more people quickly and efficiently.”

NGHS’ plan for the tower also includes a new helipad, more operating rooms, more than 150 new beds and a new parking deck.

“We’ve started referring to our future expansion and improvement projects as ‘Growing the Greater Good,’” Carol Burrell, NGHS president and CEO, said in a news release. “That phrase is a reminder that when we grow facilities to care for more patients and expand our clinical services, we’re ultimately reinvesting in the overall health of our region. Any time we add a new building, it’s a new place where we are helping people in many ways – whether it’s providing a new service, creating new jobs or simply lifting the spirits of a community.”

RK Whitehead, chairman of the NGHS board, said the project's funding will come from operations, and the health system will also likely seek a bond through the Hospital Authority of Hall County and the City of Gainesville.

The health system has been looking at expanding the Gainesville campus for more than five years, Whitehead said.

"We're in a growing region, and the demand for bed space continues to grow," he said, adding that the hospital is more than 50 years old.

"Some of those rooms are still in use. Some of this will help replace some of that aging infrastructure," Whitehead said.

