NGHS officials say we could be on ‘downward side’ of delta peak

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have declined steadily in the past several days, and that trend is likely to continue, according to a health official with the Northeast Georgia Health System.



“The curve is starting to flatten out,” said Dr. John Delzell, vice president and incident commander for NGHS, adding that the peak has probably passed. “It looks like we’re on the downward side of it.”

NGHS has 281 COVID-positive patients as of Sept. 14. The health system had predicted that it would surpass its previous peak of 355 coronavirus hospitalizations in early September. After reaching a high of 333 on Sept. 9, however, cases have continued to decline.