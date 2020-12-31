NGHS nurse educator talks about how COVID-19 has changed ‘the dynamic of nursing’

“Even when I’m educating, I’m doing it on the floor in real time with real patients,” she said of her new post, which began in September.



Winter is busy anyway in the emergency department, where Dersch is based, because of the seasonal flu and related illnesses.

“The COVID on top of that has just added to our volume,” she said.

Overall, COVID-19 “has changed the whole dynamic of nursing,” said Dersch, who has been in nursing 12 years and at the Braselton hospital since 2017. “You’re used to getting sick patients, but you’re not used to all of your patients being really sick.

“And it takes a toll on you.”

Dersch, 46, said she and her fellow health care workers are worn out by the end of the day.

“Everybody goes home tired. Everybody is earning their paycheck 100%, if not 150%, every day,” she said.

And job satisfaction can be challenging.