NGHS at critical low for blood supply, asking community to donate

Conway said the American Red Cross has informed them it might take three months to get back to a comfortable level of supply.



“Usually, we may have shortages for a week or two that are event-driven, but three months is a long time for us to be (at) this type of critical shortage,” Conway said.

Though their supply has remained stable in the 50s through the past weekend, doctors are concerned about the possibility of traumatic events wiping out those units.

“We’re a Level II trauma center, so if we got a series of one or two serious traumas, we could be wiped out pretty quickly,” Conway said.

Types O-positive and O-negative are most needed.

“This is a very, very urgent situation, and we are looking at all the options including looking at postponing elective surgeries,” said Dr. Deepak Aggarwal, Northeast Georgia Health System chief of medical staff.