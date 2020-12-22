Nearly 1,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered at NGHS so far

Nearly 1,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Northeast Georgia Health System employees as of Monday, Dec. 21, and Hall County EMS workers started getting vaccinated at the Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center.



The health system received nearly 5,000 Pfizer vaccine doses Thursday, Dec. 17, and the first seven NGHS health care workers got the vaccine at Gainesville’s Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

NGHS spokesman Sean Couch said nearly 1,000 first doses were administered by the end of Monday with the hope to have the rest of the vaccine shipment administered by the end of December.