Nearly 1,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered at NGHS so far

Nearly 1,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Northeast Georgia Health System employees as of Monday, Dec. 21, and Hall County EMS workers started getting vaccinated at the Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center.
The health system received nearly 5,000 Pfizer vaccine doses Thursday, Dec. 17, and the first seven NGHS health care workers got the vaccine at Gainesville’s Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
NGHS spokesman Sean Couch said nearly 1,000 first doses were administered by the end of Monday with the hope to have the rest of the vaccine shipment administered by the end of December.
Couch said they are expecting another Pfizer shipment and the first Moderna shipment by the end of the month, though they do not know how many doses will come.
NGHS reported 272 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients Thursday, Dec. 21, with another 63 patients awaiting test results.
District 2 Public Health received 975 doses last week, and EMS employees can get the vaccine by appointment starting 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at the Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center on Calvary Church Road.
Hall County Emergency Management Agency Director Casey Ramsey did not return requests for comment Monday.
The Georgia Department of Public Health announced Monday a vaccine dashboard to track the shipment and allocation of vaccines as well as doses administered. DPH spokeswoman Nancy Nydam said the department will list vaccine distributors on its website.
DPH also announced 174,000 Moderna vaccine doses allocated to Georgia and a second Pfizer shipment of 60,000 doses this week. One third of the Pfizer shipment will go toward long-term care facilities, and Nydam said vaccination would begin Dec. 28.
CVS Health is expected to administer doses in 644 Georgia skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, according to a news release.
Kerry Smith, NGHS director of long-term care, said Monday they have started vaccinating staff members at the health system’s long-term care facilities and will continue this week. Smith said they hope to begin vaccinating the long-term care residents before the end of the year.
NGHS officials said Thursday that the vaccine would not be mandated for employees but strongly encouraged. Smith said long-term care residents and staff will not be required to get the vaccine.
Smith said some are excited while others are hesitant about getting the vaccine.
“The main thing we’re doing right now for our residents, and even our staff, is making sure they’re educated about the COVID-19 vaccine so they can make the decision that’s right for them,” Smith said.