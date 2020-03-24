Making respirator covers for health care workers: who’s making them and why

Northeast Georgia Health System employees normally working directly with patients have found a new job in the battle against COVID-19 — making covers for N95 respirators.



A couple of areas in the system’s Corporate Plaza offices in Oakwood have been converted into basically an assembly line producing disposable covers for reusable respirators, which, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, filter out at least 95% of airborne particles, including large and small particles.

“The covers will help extend the life of the respirators,” said Michelle Zimmerman, spokeswoman for Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton, who is helping to coordinate the effort.

Working with 1,200 pounds of donated fabric, the employees are cutting and using patterns, with the help of sewing machines, to make the covers.

Some 32 employees are helping with the work.

Some of the employees are athletic trainers who work in the now-closed schools, “so this is a perfect opportunity, right there,” Zimmerman said.