Locals get crafty with masks to protect themselves during COVID-19 outbreak

Katie Boswell did not sew until the COVID-19 pandemic.



She bought her sewing machine after hearing from friends about the dire need for face coverings, particularly among hospital employees.

With a shortage of elastic, Boswell has been using stretchy T-shirt yarn as a workaround for the earpieces.

When a speech pathologist friend posted on Facebook about the need for clear masks, she began experimenting on how to craft “window masks.”

Boswell has a suggested donation of $5 for a basic cloth mask and $15 for the “window mask” as a way to raise funds for her church, Evangel Assembly of God.

“I’m not going to not give it to somebody who needs it,” she said, as she has given away a few hundred masks.

There have been requests for masks with Georgia Bulldogs insignia, Star Wars and even some that are more “masculine.”

“A lot of the people making them are using flowery or overtly feminine fabrics. Men need to wear masks, too,” Boswell said.

Hall County Emergency Management started a personal protective equipment warehouse at the end of March to help distribute these items across the region.