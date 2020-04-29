This local lab will soon bring more COVID-19 testing to Hall County

One Gainesville-based laboratory plans to increase North Georgia’s COVID-19 testing capacity by 1,000 per day.



Pro-GeneX, a pharmacogenetics company, has expanded its space at the Brenau University Business Incubator and is prepared to open its new services in June.

Gale Hansen Starich, dean of Ivester College of Health Sciences at Brenau, said she is excited about the additional testing, and understands the critical role it plays in the community.

“If you look at some of the problems we’re seeing nationwide, it’s something so simple like, ‘How do you open your school district?’ or ‘How do you open your college to residential students?’” she said. “So much of this hinges on testing.”

Dave Palmer, public information officer at the District 2 Public Health office in Gainesville, told The Times on Wednesday, April 29, that Gov. Brian Kemp and Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of DPH, have called for increased testing in Georgia.

“Testing gives vital information in the fight against COVID-19 by determining whether people who are sick with symptoms, are actually infected with COVID-19 virus,” Palmer said.

As of 3:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Palmer said the number of people tested in Georgia, which is 143,778, compared to the number of confirmed cases, 25,520, shows that 18% of those tested are positive for the virus.

“This information can show whether the virus is spreading in the community or if it is slowing,” he said. “Health professionals can then use this information to make better decisions about steps that are needed to keep us all safe and healthy.”