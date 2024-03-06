Local healthcare providers hit by unprecedented nationwide cyberattack. Here’s what that means for patients Pages from the United Healthcare website are displayed on a computer screen in New York on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. Change Healthcare, a massive U.S. health care technology company owned by UnitedHealth Group, announced a ransomware group claimed responsibility for a cyberattack and is assessing the impact of the attack, which it first acknowledged on Feb. 21 and says has affected billing and care authorization portals. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison) One of the most serious cyberattacks on the healthcare system in U.S. history has not spared medical providers in Northeast Georgia.