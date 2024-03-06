By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Local healthcare providers hit by unprecedented nationwide cyberattack. Here’s what that means for patients
03072024 Hack
Pages from the United Healthcare website are displayed on a computer screen in New York on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. Change Healthcare, a massive U.S. health care technology company owned by UnitedHealth Group, announced a ransomware group claimed responsibility for a cyberattack and is assessing the impact of the attack, which it first acknowledged on Feb. 21 and says has affected billing and care authorization portals. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)
One of the most serious cyberattacks on the healthcare system in U.S. history has not spared medical providers in Northeast Georgia.