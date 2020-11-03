Like an ‘emergency room for mental health crisis,’ how Avita facility hopes to help community

Avita Community Partners is building a behavioral health crisis center that among other things could be "like an emergency room for mental health crisis" for Gainesville.

The project is currently under construction on Old Cornelia Highway.

Avita Chief Executive Officer Cindy Levi said she anticipates substantial completion of the construction on the behavioral health crisis center by the end of March, though a full opening date is unclear.

The three main components of it will be a 24-hour walk-in crisis center, a 23-hour temporary observation unit with 15 beds and 30 beds for a crisis stabilization unit.

A person entering the center would initially be evaluated by a clinician, Levi said.

"We'd have to find out what the situation was,” Levi said. “If it was an individual (who) had just run out of their medications and needed medications to bridge them until their next appointment with their prescriber, then we would definitely try to take care of that for them.”