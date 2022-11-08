How the surge in respiratory illnesses is affecting local pediatricians

Local pediatric offices are bursting at the seams amid a surge in child respiratory illnesses.



“Our phone lines are just constantly ringing,” said Saima Hussain, a pediatrician at Longstreet Clinic in Braselton, adding that they are “slammed” with respiratory syncytial virus and influenza cases.

“This is probably the worst I've seen in my career,” she said of RSV cases. “The interesting thing about RSV this year is it’s starting earlier than I'm used to. We started seeing RSV cases last month and September, and we're not used to seeing RSV that early.”

“It’s just crazy,” said Marcus Bullock, practice administrator for Pediatric Associates in Gainesville and Braselton, adding that his pediatricians are overwhelmed and burned out. “Normally flu is much greater than RSV, but RSV has really come roaring through this year.”

An RSV infection can cause common cold-like symptoms such as runny nose, cough and fever. Nearly all U.S. children catch the virus by age 2.

But experts speculate that two years of masking and other coronavirus protocols have weakened children’s immune systems, meaning children who would have otherwise been exposed to RSV or the flu may be encountering these viruses for the first time. RSV usually affects children at ages 1 and 2, but is now sickening more kids up to age 5.

“I think it did in some sense reset, sort of on a population level, everyone's immunity to a lot of these respiratory viruses,” said Matt Linam, a pediatric infectious disease specialist with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. “Our emergency departments and urgent cares are still seeing fairly unprecedented volumes which unfortunately is translating to longer wait times for a lot of children.”