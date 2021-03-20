How life has changed for local residents since receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

Since being fully vaccinated, Ash said she’s reunited with other vaccinated friends and family. Ash and her husband are dining inside restaurants once again and enjoying feeling safer in shops and public places. Even though she’s vaccinated, Ash said she still wears her masks and social distances when out in public.



Similar to Ash, Harriette Taylor has started dining out and meeting with friends after she was vaccinated. She said “a dark cloud” was lifted off her shoulders after receiving the vaccine and self-isolating at home.

Taylor, 71, said she’s gradually returning to activities she enjoyed before the pandemic such as lunch dates with friends and family. Taylor added she’s enjoyed the feeling of safety that comes with the vaccine, especially since the process of receiving one was difficult.

In January, Taylor said after the local department of health didn’t respond to her calls and emails for days, she walked into the department and directly asked for an appointment. Two of Taylor’s friends died after contracting COVID-19. After the loss, Taylor and her husband “desperately” wanted to be vaccinated.

“Getting the vaccine felt so important after their deaths. I couldn't help but think if only they had been vaccinated, maybe they wouldn’t have died,” Taylor said.

Since the first rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, local supply has increased. In Hall County 71,420 vaccines have been administered as of March 19, according to DPH.

“The mass vaccination clinics at the Habersham Fairgrounds and through District 2 Public Health have provided greater access to the vaccine, and that has allowed health care providers across the region, like Northeast Georgia Physicians Group and others, to focus on providing the vaccine to their patients,” Bobby Norris, vice president of operations for Northeast Georgia Physicians Group said.