How life has changed for local residents since receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

Gainesville resident Chris Ash tested positive for COVID- 19 last December after taking various precautions and social distancing. Although she only experienced mild flu-like symptoms, she said testing positive felt “terrifying.”
When citizens over the age of 65 became eligible to receive the vaccine, Ash struggled to find an appointment in Gainesville. So when appointment slots opened in Augusta, she drove almost three hours to receive both doses of the Moderna vaccine. Ash, 67, said she would have driven more than 10 hours in order to “feel safe again.”
“I believe in science and vaccines. I got COVID-19 once and I never want to fear getting that again,” Ash said.
Since being fully vaccinated, Ash said she’s reunited with other vaccinated friends and family. Ash and her husband are dining inside restaurants once again and enjoying feeling safer in shops and public places. Even though she’s vaccinated, Ash said she still wears her masks and social distances when out in public.
Similar to Ash, Harriette Taylor has started dining out and meeting with friends after she was vaccinated. She said “a dark cloud” was lifted off her shoulders after receiving the vaccine and self-isolating at home.
Taylor, 71, said she’s gradually returning to activities she enjoyed before the pandemic such as lunch dates with friends and family. Taylor added she’s enjoyed the feeling of safety that comes with the vaccine, especially since the process of receiving one was difficult.
In January, Taylor said after the local department of health didn’t respond to her calls and emails for days, she walked into the department and directly asked for an appointment. Two of Taylor’s friends died after contracting COVID-19. After the loss, Taylor and her husband “desperately” wanted to be vaccinated.
“Getting the vaccine felt so important after their deaths. I couldn't help but think if only they had been vaccinated, maybe they wouldn’t have died,” Taylor said.
Since the first rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, local supply has increased. In Hall County 71,420 vaccines have been administered as of March 19, according to DPH.
“The mass vaccination clinics at the Habersham Fairgrounds and through District 2 Public Health have provided greater access to the vaccine, and that has allowed health care providers across the region, like Northeast Georgia Physicians Group and others, to focus on providing the vaccine to their patients,” Bobby Norris, vice president of operations for Northeast Georgia Physicians Group said.
In August, Susan Oliver tested positive for COVID-19 and experienced severe shortness of breath coupled with flu-like symptoms. In December, when health care workers were eligible for the vaccine, Oliver was “desperately and constantly” checking her emails to hear when she’d be next. Once she received her appointment time, she felt a weight lifted off her shoulders.
Oliver, who works at Northeast Georgia Physicians Group Allergy and Asthma department, said since being vaccinated she isn't as worried about working and being exposed to asymptomatic and symptomatic COVID-19 patients. The vaccine also allowed Oliver to safely care for her mother when she tested positive for COVID-19 in late January. Oliver said it was a “huge privilege” to be fully vaccinated and personally tend to her sick mother.
Kaley Pitts, a University of North Georgia nursing student, said she wanted to be vaccinated to “lead by example” as someone interested in the health care field. On March 10, the Moderna vaccine was administered to 100 UNG students and faculty. Pitts was one of the 100 vaccinated. Pitts is also one of 83 UNG nursing students who have been trained to administer the vaccine. Now fully vaccinated, Pitts said she feels “less afraid” of exposing her family to the virus while administering vaccines and working in her clinicals.
“I have felt so much safer, even going to class and seeing my friends and family. I know I am safer and feel like I have done something helping the community,” Pitts said.
Ash reiterated the importance of receiving the vaccine, not only for herself but for the local community.
Ash said the pandemic reminds her of the polio virus that terrified herself and her parents. Polio affected mostly children and some adults, causing muscle deterioration, paralysis and sometimes death. Ash recalled that children her age weren’t allowed in pools and the general public was as confused and scared as it is now.
In 1954, the first polio vaccine was administered, and Ash said receiving the polio vaccine then felt just as liberating as the COVID-19 vaccine feels now. She said both vaccines “brought back safety” into her life.
“Just like the polio vaccine and now the COVID-19 vaccine, they’re so important. I feel safer, I feel better and part of my social life is back,” Ash said. “Everyone should try and get vaccinated.”