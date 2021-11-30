Health officials urge these actions as new COVID variant emerges

“Given that the vaccination rates are low, we are concerned about if it will surge again especially now with the new variant (omicron),”said Dr. Supriya Mannepalli, director of infectious disease medicine at Northeast Georgia Health System.

Only 45% of people in Hall County are fully vaccinated, as of Monday, Nov. 29,while 51% of the state’s population is vaccinated.

Winter tends to be a time of higher transmission for COVID-19 and other viruses, because people are indoors more often, traveling more and gathering in large groups for the holidays, Mannepalli said.

The health system didn’t have precise projections for a potential surge this winter, she said.

Last January, the health system experienced its highest peak with 355 COVID-19 positive patients in care at one time. September’s delta variant surge was once projected to beat the January peak, but it never crested quite as high.

On Sept. 3, there were 317 COVID-19 positive patients in the health system. As of Monday, Nov. 29, there are 52 such patients, and that number has stayed fairly level since the start of the month.