Governor tours Gainesville hospital’s temporary unit and had these words about local efforts to combat COVID-19

A 20-bed medical unit was being snapped in place by cranes Friday as Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville continues to add beds for COVID-19 patients.

The hospital is hoping to open the temporary building May 26 on a vacant site near the North Tower, where the hospital is planning to eventually build a new emergency department.

Gov. Brian Kemp and John King, the state’s insurance commissioner, toured the unit Friday and spoke with media, saying Hall County’s cases are continuing to flatten. Kemp had highlighted the area in April as a new hot spot.

Hall County’s case total stood at 2,134 on Friday, May 15, according to data from the Department of Public Health. That number had grown by 137 cases since the week before when it stood at 1,997, which was a 516 jump from the previous week at 1,481. Dates for cases are tallied by DPH using a combination of factors depending on first positive collection date, if the date of symptom onset is invalid or missing, the date the case is reported, if the dates for symptom onset and first positive collection are missing or invalid.

COVID-19 patient numbers have been declining at the Gainesville hospital, which on Friday was treating 48 COVID-19 patients. On April 24, NGMC Gainesville was treating 74 patients with the virus.

“We are cautiously optimistic that we’re going to keep going in that direction and staying steady, but we’re not out of the woods yet,” Carol Burrell, CEO of the Northeast Georgia Health System, said Friday at a press conference outside the hospital with state leaders. “We hope, though, that we are seeing a clearing ahead.”