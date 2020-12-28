Gov. Kemp speaks in Gainesville about vaccine distribution in nursing homes

Nursing home staff members in Gainesville were set to receive some of the first COVID-19 vaccine doses allocated to long-term care facilities Monday, Dec. 28.

Gov. Brian Kemp spoke Monday morning outside of Pruitt Health’s The Oaks at Limestone on Flintridge Road about the beginning of an “exciting and important chapter” regarding the vaccine rollout.

“Right here at this facility, Pruitt Health is already lining up its caregivers to receive the vaccine,” Kemp said.

Kemp said a senior certified nurse assistant was selected to be the first Pruitt Health worker to receive the vaccine. The governor lauded the health care worker’s “willingness to step up.”