Good News Clinics plans to expand, offer more care for uninsured patients

Good News Clinics plans to provide health care to thousands more uninsured patients in Hall County with an expansion into a new building and renovated facilities.

The clinic will expand its capacity 60% by renovating its current facility at 810 Pine St. and moving some operations into a warehouse behind its building that the organization bought in 2019.

The renovations will add six more exam rooms, six provider rooms, four counseling offices, an outdoor classroom and other education services. All clinical services will be at the current facility housing the pharmacy, expanded medical space and dental services. Everything else, such as the education department, administration and other uses will move to an 8,400-square-foot renovated warehouse named the NGHS Health Education Center at 633 High St., Executive Director Liz Coates said.

“Honestly we’ve needed to increase capacity since 2017,” Coates said. “The overall trajectory of the clinic is we’re growing by as much as 10% volume some years. And we’ve been doing that for quite a few years.”