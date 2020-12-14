Hall County health leaders prepare as COVID-19 vaccine shipments arrive in Georgia

The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Georgia, and health care providers in Hall County say they may be able to administer the shot sometime late this week.
Georgia received its first shipment of 5,850 doses on Monday, Dec. 14, according to a news release from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The Pfizer vaccine arrived in coastal Georgia at two public health locations with ultracold freezers required for storage and temperature control. Additional shipments of vaccine are expected later this week at facilities in other parts of the state, including metro Atlanta, according to the release.
Northeast Georgia Medical Center spokesman Sean Couch said Monday that NGMC is not yet sure when it would be able to give the vaccine to its workers, though it would likely be sometime later this week. The health system hit another record high number of COVID-positive patients on Monday at 265, according to data published on its website.
Pfizer’s vaccine requires a temperature of minus 94 Fahrenheit, while Moderna’s requires refrigeration at minus 4 Fahrenheit. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will decide later this week whether to grant emergency use authorization to Moderna’s vaccine. If it is approved, the Moderna vaccine should begin arriving in Georgia next week, according to the health department.
The Northeast Georgia Health System has been planning for vaccine storage, and are “prepared for either” vaccine, Melissa Frank, director of pharmacy for the system, said on a Dec. 9 call with the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce.
The system may assist the health department with vaccine storage, Frank said, but the ultra-cold freezers that would be needed are in short supply as health care providers look to purchase them ahead of the vaccine release.
Health care workers and people in long-term care facilities will be eligible for the vaccine first, according to the DPH vaccine plan. First responders and critical infrastructure employees such as grocery store workers and transportation staff, along with people 65 and older with other conditions and their caregivers, will follow. Then, people 65 and older and their caregivers, along with people below the age of 65 with other health conditions, will be eligible.
Mimi Collins, CEO of the Longstreet Clinic, said the clinic has been working through the application for the state’s immunization program and ordered freezers for vaccine storage.
“We feel good at where we are, that we’re early in the enrollment program, early in for an organization like ours that is not associated with a hospital system,” Collins said. “... At this point, we don’t know (when Longstreet will get the vaccine). We’re pretty confident that we won’t be getting any of what gets to the state first.”
Collins said when the vaccine is first available to patients, Longstreet will likely centralize distribution of the shot on the first floor of its Gainesville campus on Jesse Jewell Parkway, then expand to other locations of the clinic.
Providers giving the vaccine will maintain an inventory report accessible by the state so the state can see what allocation is needed, Collins said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.