Hall County health leaders prepare as COVID-19 vaccine shipments arrive in Georgia

The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Georgia, and health care providers in Hall County say they may be able to administer the shot sometime late this week.

Georgia received its first shipment of 5,850 doses on Monday, Dec. 14, according to a news release from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The Pfizer vaccine arrived in coastal Georgia at two public health locations with ultracold freezers required for storage and temperature control. Additional shipments of vaccine are expected later this week at facilities in other parts of the state, including metro Atlanta, according to the release.

Northeast Georgia Medical Center spokesman Sean Couch said Monday that NGMC is not yet sure when it would be able to give the vaccine to its workers, though it would likely be sometime later this week. The health system hit another record high number of COVID-positive patients on Monday at 265, according to data published on its website.