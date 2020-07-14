Gainesville church suspends in-person services due to COVID-19 cases

A Gainesville church is suspending in-person services after “a number of people” from the church tested positive for COVID-19.



Air Line Baptist Church on White Sulphur Road announced July 11 it would close while people were tested for the virus.

“We don’t have adequate staff to broadcast live from church tomorrow as several from our tech team are sick and awaiting test results,” Pastor Mike Dorough said in a statement on the church’s Facebook page. “Unfortunately, we will have to close the church offices for at least a week until we sort through these things and get back more test results. After consulting our staff and several of our deacons, we feel like we have no other choice.”

According to the church’s social media updates, the church resumed in-person services June 7 but continued streaming services and other updates online.

The church has also announced its July 19 services will be online only.

The Times has contacted the church for further information.