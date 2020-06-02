Free COVID-19 testing June 6 in Gainesville

The Northeast Georgia Health System is sponsoring coverage directly related to public safety so that it can be made available free to non-subscribers as a public service. News coverage is independently reported. We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to The Gainesville Times.
The Georgia Department of Public Health will offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at J&J Foods in Gainesville on Saturday, June 6.
The testing event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Coupons for J&J Foods will also be given out.
J&J Foods is located at 1075 Jesse Jewell Parkway Southwest in Gainesville. Call 770-531-5600 to schedule an appointment for testing.