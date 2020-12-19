This former bed and breakfast is now a home for women seeking recovery from addiction

New life has been breathed into the former Whitworth Inn in Flowery Branch.



What was once a bed and breakfast is now a home where women struggling with addiction can seek long-term recovery.

Lightway Recovery opened officially in August and serves as a sister nonprofit to the Gwinnett-based resource center, Navigate Recovery.

Brianne Yost, the new organization's program coordinator and recovery coach, said she can’t help but feel emotional when she thinks about the work being done at the old inn.

“I love being able to pore into women and watching them truly realize recovery is possible,” Yost said.