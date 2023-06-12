Fatal Fentanyl: A look at the crisis in Hall County

In early 2022, it seemed like there was roughly one fatal overdose a week from fentanyl. Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said. Of 69 fatal overdoses in 2022, 57 were attributed to fentanyl.
“If we had that many deaths that were classified as a homicide, we would be in an uproar,” the chief told The Times.
This series focuses on the different sides of fentanyl: law enforcement, legislators, survivors, peer advocates, doctors and the loved ones left behind.
Their sentiments are the same: Something needs to be done.
