Fatal Fentanyl: A look at the crisis in Hall County
This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence at a trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. Accidental overdoses contribute to 90 percent of all U.S. opioid-related deaths. - photo by Associated Press

In early 2022, it seemed like there was roughly one fatal overdose a week from fentanyl. Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said. Of 69 fatal overdoses in 2022, 57 were attributed to fentanyl.

 “If we had that many deaths that were classified as a homicide, we would be in an uproar,” the chief told The Times.

This series focuses on the different sides of fentanyl: law enforcement, legislators, survivors, peer advocates, doctors and the loved ones left behind.

 Their sentiments are the same: Something needs to be done.


Check back for stories coming June 21.