District 2 public health director resigns

Dr. Pamela Logan, health director for the Georgia Department of Public Health’s District 2, resigned from that post last week, according to DPH spokesman Dave Palmer. Palmer said Logan did not provide a reasoning for the resignation.

Dr. Zachary Taylor – currently the health director for District 1-2 – will also serve as interim director of District 2 as the agency searches for a replacement.

A new District 2 health director will be chosen through a process that Palmer said could take “some time to complete.”

“The health director position will be posted in accordance to Department of Public Health hiring policy,” Palmer wrote via email. “This process includes advertising the position, interviewing the applicants, and then selecting a candidate for the position.”