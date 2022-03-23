COVID cases falling in Hall, but health officials keeping an eye on new variant

In a familiar cycle, just as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the area have declined to single digits, experts warn of an oncoming variant that could be even more contagious than omicron.

As of Tuesday, March 22, there were nine COVID-19 cases in the Northeast Georgia Health System and only the Gainesville campus had COVID positive patients. There have been 50 cases or fewer in the health system since March 2, but Dr. John Delzell, vice president and incident commander for the health system, said he’s still wary of saying omicron in January was the last big surge.

“I’m a bit of a pessimist on this,” Delzell said. “I’m hoping we don’t (see another large wave). I’d like us to just get back to taking care of heart disease and cancer and all of those things, but I worry that this wasn’t the last.”