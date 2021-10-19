Your child has the sniffles. Is that too sick for school in COVID era?

Your child has the sniffles or a temperature just above normal. Should you send them to school?

There are no hard-and-fast answers, school health officials say, but it is best to “err on the side of caution” and, above all, communicate with your campus nurse and your physician.

“We usually get to know the parents and their kids very well,” said Shaunda Harper, the registered nurse at Chestnut Mountain Creative School of Inquiry. “We have a really good relationship with most of our parents here, and we communicate with them on a regular basis.”