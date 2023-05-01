Contract expires between Northeast Georgia Health System and UnitedHealthcare. What that means

UnitedHealthcare policyholders are now out of network in the Northeast Georgia Health System, as a contract between the two sides expired Sunday, April 30, without an extension agreement.

One thing that kept going on Monday, May 1, was the war of words.



“NGHS refused to move off its demands for a more than 20% price hike over the next three years, including a double-digit rate increase in the first year that would make its hospitals the most expensive in Georgia,” UHC said in a statement.

“We provided a fair and reasonable proposal on March 31 that included meaningful rate increases. Unfortunately, NGHS refused to respond to our proposal, canceled all of our meetings over the past few weeks and has chosen to disrupt Georgians’ access to its hospitals and physicians.”