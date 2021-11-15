Braselton couple makes record donation to NGHS for hospice house

The Northeast Georgia Health System has received the largest gift in the organization’s history, with Charles and Diane Stephens pledging $5 million to support the construction of the system’s first freestanding hospice house.
Chris Bray, president and chief development officer for the NGHS Foundation, described the gift as a “huge milestone” for the health system.
The total cost of the hospice facility is expected to cost $10 million, which means another $5 million is needed before breaking ground, according to an NGHS press release. The location of the house has not been determined yet.
“A dedicated hospice facility is an identified need in our community, and we’re overjoyed to see it becoming a reality,” said Susan Bennett, executive director for Hospice of NGMC. “Many families will benefit from this gift for generations to come.”
To donate to Hospice of NGMC and help raise the remaining funds, visit the NGHS website.