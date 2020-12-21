Behind the front lines of COVID-19, this New Horizons employee offers help wherever needed

When there’s a need at New Horizons Limestone, Keshia Gee is there.
Although her job description places her in the front office handling the financial side of the Northeast Georgia Health System long-term care facility, she often finds herself serving as a certified nursing assistant on the floor.
Gee said she goes above and beyond for residents because she not only cares about them, but also shares in their heartache.
“It’s hard on them,” Gee said. “With my experience and background with coronavirus, I understand how they feel.”
In October, Gee, her three kids and husband all tested positive for COVID-19 and quarantined themselves for 14 days. While Gee and her kids experienced a steady recovery, she said her husband’s health took a drastic turn.
Hometown heroes
Hometown heroes

COVID-19 has been hard on many, but for these frontline health care workers, its effects are an everyday reality. Over the next two weeks, we share the stories of a few of those who have risen to the occasion and done their jobs well in the face of unmatched pressure professionally and sometimes personally. We need heroes in this battle, and through their dedication, they have shown us what that looks like.
“He pretty much stayed in bed, was lethargic and didn’t want to move,” Gee said. “He was sick for 10 days straight.”
Gee said her husband, Ritchie, felt better on the tenth day of quarantine and decided to return to his job after another five days of isolation. He worked a full week, then began to feel ill again and ran a high fever.
“I had to leave work on Monday (Oct. 19) because he was talking out of his head,” she said. “I had to end up calling the ambulance because he could not move, he couldn’t do anything.”
After taking an electrocardiogram test, Gee said her husband was rushed to an emergency room where doctors diagnosed him with acute bacterial endocarditis, which involves bacteria entering the bloodstream. He also tested positive again for COVID-19.
Gee said doctors at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville determined that his health issues stemmed from the virus.
“He had no known health problems before,” she said. “He was a perfectly healthy person.”
On Oct. 31, Gee said her husband received a chest X-ray and was preparing to come home.
To their shock, she said the test revealed that his aortic valve was “completely detached.” He then ended up undergoing open heart surgery for an aortic valve replacement.
“The only answer we have from all of this is the coronavirus,” Gee said. “It affects people differently. You never know. My case was mild, and I feel fine now. I know a lot of people think it’s not a big deal, and for you, it might not be. But, for other people, it is. The best thing to do is be safe.”
Now at home, Gee said Ritchie is slowly recovering and can finally lift their 2-year-old child. By Jan. 1, he should be cleared to return to his job as a carpenter for Arrow Exterminators.
While caring for her husband and three kids, Gee works full-time at New Horizons Limestone.When the nurses at New Horizons Limestone need more hands on deck, Gee steps up. Over the past month, Gee said this back-and-forth has become a regular occurrence.
As of Friday, Dec. 18, New Horizons Limestone had 36 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients receiving treatment, according to the health system’s data report.
“I come in and do what’s needed,” she said. “I find out from one of the nurses who needs help, and I do what I can. Whatever I’m asked to do, I do.”
Gee said many of New Horizons Limestone’s residents are unable to see their families and have tested positive for COVID-19. As one of the few faces they see everyday, Gee does what she can to not only better their health, but show them she truly cares.
Gee said seeing the staff at New Horizons Limestone work together to keep their residents safe, while also supporting each other, motivates her to persevere and stay positive.
“We get a lot of smiles and reasons to smile,” Gee said. “It makes it worth it.”
