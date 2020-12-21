Behind the front lines of COVID-19, this New Horizons employee offers help wherever needed

When there’s a need at New Horizons Limestone, Keshia Gee is there.



Although her job description places her in the front office handling the financial side of the Northeast Georgia Health System long-term care facility, she often finds herself serving as a certified nursing assistant on the floor.

Gee said she goes above and beyond for residents because she not only cares about them, but also shares in their heartache.

“It’s hard on them,” Gee said. “With my experience and background with coronavirus, I understand how they feel.”

In October, Gee, her three kids and husband all tested positive for COVID-19 and quarantined themselves for 14 days. While Gee and her kids experienced a steady recovery, she said her husband’s health took a drastic turn.