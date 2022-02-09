Why a proposal for a glamping site in North Hall was withdrawn

An application to build a luxury glamping site in North Hall was withdrawn this week before Hall County commissioners had a chance to vote on it.

Paul Price, who has been trying to bring a glamping site to the county for more than a year, said he will build six homes on the property instead.

The Hall County Planning Commission recommended denying his glamping application on Jan. 18, which Price took as a sign Hall County commissioners, who would have final say, wouldn’t go for it either.

“The pitchforks were out so we saw the writing on the wall,” he said.