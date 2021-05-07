Why previously rejected 350-unit apartment proposal is going back before Hall County commission

A Hall Superior Court judge’s order is sending a previously rejected 350-unit apartment complex back to the Hall County Board of Commissioners for reconsideration.
The commission voted Aug. 27, 2020, to deny a rezoning request that would have allowed the development off Thompson Mill Road in South Hall.
An appeal was filed Sept. 28 in Superior Court saying, among other things, that the proposal “permits a use that is suitable in view of the use, development and zoning of adjacent and nearby property.”
Judge Jason Deal ruled on April 13 that the proposal must go back before the commission for reconsideration. The commission is set to do that Wednesday, May 12.
The four-sentence ruling doesn’t give a reason for the decision but declares “if the property is rezoned, plaintiffs will dismiss this action with each party to bear its own fees and expenses. If rezoning is denied, then this action will resume.”
Project applicant Rochester & Associates, a Gainesville engineering firm, is seeking a rezoning of the 31-acre site from agricultural-residential to planned residential development for the project, which would feature 13 residential buildings, a clubhouse, swimming pool and passive park. The development would be east of Spout Springs Road and next to the Oaks at Braselton assisted living center.
“The apartments will provide housing opportunities to major employers in the area, such as Northeast Georgia Medical Center, located only two miles away,” applicant Rochester & Associates says in its application.
The development was recommended for approval by the Hall County Planning Commission on Aug. 3.
Some speakers at the Aug. 27 meeting said they supported the apartment complex because they saw the need for more housing for younger professionals in the area, but the proposal drew concerns from several area residents who said they were worried about overcrowding, traffic and property values.
South Hall Commissioner Kathy Cooper made the motion to deny the proposal.
“This has been an ongoing thing for me for a month — and a lot of emotion, a lot of research on my part,” she said at the meeting.
No discussion followed her motion.
Going into Wednesday’s vote, the Hall County planning staff is recommending approval of the project with several conditions, including that open space account for 30% of the development and that the development “conform substantially with the proposed site plan.”
Hall County Board of Commissioners
What: Reconsideration of proposed 350-apartment complex off Thompson Mill Road in South Hall
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 12
Where: Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville