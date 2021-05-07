Why previously rejected 350-unit apartment proposal is going back before Hall County commission

A Hall Superior Court judge’s order is sending a previously rejected 350-unit apartment complex back to the Hall County Board of Commissioners for reconsideration.



The commission voted Aug. 27, 2020, to deny a rezoning request that would have allowed the development off Thompson Mill Road in South Hall.

An appeal was filed Sept. 28 in Superior Court saying, among other things, that the proposal “permits a use that is suitable in view of the use, development and zoning of adjacent and nearby property.”

Judge Jason Deal ruled on April 13 that the proposal must go back before the commission for reconsideration. The commission is set to do that Wednesday, May 12.