Why a planned student housing project near UNG is shrinking in size

A planned student housing development near the University of North Georgia’s Gainesville campus could shrink in size because of falling enrollment at the college and lingering COVID-19 concerns.

Developer bSide Partners of Johns Creek is proposing to reduce the number of bedrooms from 486 to 341 and the overall size from 269,468 square feet to 246,794. Also, the bedrooms would be spread out among 229 units instead of 152, making the units less crowded.

“All of these changes create a better-designed community for students and young professionals in a post-Covid world,” bSide says in a document filed with Oakwood.

The developer noted declining enrollment at the school as one reason for the changes.