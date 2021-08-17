Why developer of proposed rental community wanted proposal to be delayed for 60 days

A proposed 144-cottage rental development featuring a “tiny homes” community has been put on hold for 60 days, Braselton Town Manager Jennifer Scott said.

OneStreet Residential LLC’s proposal for an active-adult housing development off Thompson Mill Road, east of Spout Springs Road, had been scheduled for action Monday, Aug. 16.

The applicant said in a letter to the city it wanted more time “to consider and respond to the issues raised at the work session by the mayor, council and neighbors and potentially to host a neighborhood meeting.”

The Town Council held a public hearing Thursday, Aug. 12, on the proposal

The development calls for attached and detached homes ranging from 700 to 1,900 square feet in size on 27.3 acres. One section would be strictly for 18 702-square-foot homes, according to a map as part of OneStreet’s application filed with Braselton.

The developer is asking Braselton to reduce the minimum house size from 750 square feet to 700 feet to allow for the smaller homes. Otherwise, OneStreet is seeking annexation and rezoning from residential and agricultural-residential to multifamily residential for the overall development.



