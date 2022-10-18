Why a developer wants to build a self-storage facility near I-985’s Exit 14 in South Hall

A three-story self-storage business is proposed off Falcon Parkway/Ga. 13 near Interstate 985’s rapidly growing Exit 14.

BLT Martin Road LLC is seeking to build the 120,000-square-foot facility at 4153 Falcon Parkway behind Memorial Park Funeral Home and across from Zion Hill Baptist Church.

The 4-acre site is also north of H.F. Reed Industrial Parkway/Martin Road and off a new road planned between Falcon Parkway and Overbrook Drive.

BLT is seeking a conditional use permit, as the property was rezoned in 2020 to highway business with plans for a “small retail development.”

“Since then, our belief that the most highest and best use for the parcel” is a self-storage facility, BLT said in an Oct. 4 letter to Flowery Branch.

That’s due to several factors, including the completion of a 312-unit apartment complex, Advenir at Flowery Branch, and planned 263-unit expansion off Overbrook Drive.

“Further, in the time since the original rezoning, the site has been marketed heavily for a retail user without any success,” according to BLT.

However, other retail is planned in the area, which is on the Flowery Branch-Oakwood border, including a Wendy’s restaurant, Christian Brothers Automotive car care center and a convenience store.

Two other retail tracts are available in the area, Dan Schultz, Oakwood’s city planner, has said.

BLT’s request is set to go before Flowery Branch City Council in a public hearing at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20.