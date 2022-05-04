Where Gainesville could soon see a wedding and wine tasting venue

A new venue for weddings and wine tastings is likely coming to Gainesville near Lake Lanier, despite some opposition from neighbors.



The venue would include a 9,150-square-foot special event facility, 2,000-square-foot pavilion and 2,000-square-foot wine tasting room on the property with capacity for 200 people, according to Gainesville planning documents. Gainesville City Council approved the project in a split 3-2 decision Tuesday, May 3.