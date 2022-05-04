Where Gainesville could soon see a wedding and wine tasting venue

A new venue for weddings and wine tastings is likely coming to Gainesville near Lake Lanier, despite some opposition from neighbors.
The venue would include a 9,150-square-foot special event facility, 2,000-square-foot pavilion and 2,000-square-foot wine tasting room on the property with capacity for 200 people, according to Gainesville planning documents. Gainesville City Council approved the project in a split 3-2 decision Tuesday, May 3.
The applicant, Angela Zubar, said Gainesville needed event space like this, so people would not have to travel outside the city to find a desirable wedding venue. Two people spoke in favor of the project, saying they had children who got married outside the city and would have preferred to have a venue like Zubar’s plan.
“This space will bring visitors from surrounding areas to discover all that Gainesville has to offer with all the new things that are coming up,” Zubar said.
The venue would operate seven days a week and the wine tasting room would be open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, Zubar said. It would likely only hold two to three events per week, she said.
In 2017, 70 townhomes were planned for the 3.3-acre tract at 2475 Pemmican Run, and Zubar told city council members that her venue would be a less intense use with less traffic than the townhome community.
But about a dozen nearby property owners attended the meeting and raised concerns about the noise and traffic that would come with the venue.
“Sound travels very differently over water,” Denise Collum said, and she was concerned weddings or other parties would run late with amplified sound.
Two other residents spoke, raising similar concerns about noise, traffic and a potential decrease in their property values.
Councilman George Wangemann moved to deny the application, but only Councilwoman Barbara Brooks voted with him. After the denial failed, council members Danny Dunagan, Zach Thompson and Juli Clay voted to approve the application.
Thompson also added a condition to prohibit any amplified sound outdoors. Zubar said there would only be music played inside the venue and not outside.
Mayor Sam Couvillon said before the final vote that he preferred the venue to the townhome plan previously approved.