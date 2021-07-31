Where developer of contested warehouse project in Buford is already building in South Hall

“Sitework is currently underway,” CA Ventures spokeswoman Amy Corser said in an email this week.



Grading had taken place for weeks on the property north of Martin Road and near Interstate 985’s Exit 14. A concrete slab has since been poured on the property, as workers continue their progress on the project.

CA Ventures, approved last year for a 706,000-square-foot development, is putting up a 439,000-square-foot building and has plans for a second 202,000-square-foot building, Corser said.

The project should be completed in early 2022, she said.

“Road improvements we have planned as part of the project entail deceleration and left-hand turn lanes,” Corser said, without giving further details, including the schedule for the work.

Also planned at the site are water and sewer improvements, she said.

No tenants have been named, but “regarding prospects, we have seen strong interest for both buildings,” Corser said.

Steve Rowley, CA-Ventures' senior vice president and market officer, said in an interview last year that the development could serve several tenants, from “Fortune 500 to local warehouse and distribution users.”

He couldn’t be reached for comment this week for the latest updates.

Meanwhile, Rowley is seeking to get Buford’s approval to annex and rezone 36 acres at 6533 McEver Road for another warehouse project — one that has been rejected by Flowery Branch and recommended for denial by the Hall County Planning Commission.

CA Ventures withdrew the proposal before a vote was taken by the Hall County Board of Commissioners.

The company finally found an agreeable body in the Buford Planning Commission, which voted July 20 to recommend approval to the Buford City Commission, despite huge opposition from residents.

The commission is set to cast a final vote Monday, Aug. 2.

If approved, the development is expected to be completed near the end of 2022.