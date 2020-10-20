When new active adult section at Sterling on Lake could begin selling homes

Construction has started on an 86-acre, 214-lot, active adult section of the 1,000-acre Sterling on the Lake subdivision that gained final approval last week by the Flowery Branch City Council.



Grading and development has been underway for about a year, with two model homes expected to open in late November or early December, said Chris Whittaker of Newland Communities, Sterling’s developer.

“I think they’ll have homes available to close in the first quarter of next year,” he said.

Final build-out of the project could take place in 2024, Whittaker said.

The Retreat, as it is called, could become a gated community with privately maintained roads, according to plans.

“Market studies show that the active adult community desires privacy and the security provided by a community with a security gate,” states a rezoning application from Looper Lake LLC.