When improvements may be wrapping up in downtown Flowery Branch

In the works are a new farmers market covered pavilion, a park with amphitheater, a plaza-like walkway between Main Street and the farmers market, and a “woonerf,” or pedestrian-friendly street in front of the park. Also planned are more parking spaces off Main Street and Railroad Avenue, as part of improvements in both of those locations.

“We’re going to have a Christmas festival of some sort, I think,” City Manager Bill Andrew said, speaking of a celebration to mark the projects’ end. “I’m just trying to get a contract signed at this point.”

As part of a public-private partnership with Atlanta-based The Residential Group, which is developing an apartment-retail building on Main Street between Railroad and Church, the city is looking to hire construction firm TriScapes for the public improvements.

“We’re finalizing the contract with them right now,” Andrew said. “As soon as we get that signed, they’re going to mobilize and get to work.”

Here’s a more detailed look at each piece of the project on city-owned spaces:

The pavilion would be built on a vacant spot off Railroad, behind the depot and between Main Street and Knight Drive. A graveled area across the street would be turned into a 20-space parking lot.

The park would be off Church Street between Main and Pine streets. It would feature an amphitheatre, fountain and picnic pavilion. Raised pavement bearing the city’s flower logo would be installed at both ends. The section between Main and Pine would allow traffic at slower speeds to allow for pedestrian traffic, patterned after the Dutch-style woonerf, or “living street.”

Similar to street improvements that involved new sidewalks and street lights in other downtown areas, the city is looking to spruce up Main Street between Church and Mitchell streets. The move would replace parallel parking on the Antebellum restaurant side of Main with 12 angled spaces.

A walkway will be built from Main Street to the farmers market, between the new apartment-retail building and the Historic Depot. A colorful rendering provided by Flowery Branch depicts the pedestrian area with seating, lights draping overhead and an archway announcing the stretch as “Farmers Market Alley.” If the final layout “looks 70% to 80% of this (rendering), I’ll be more than happy,” Andrew said.

Overall, it represents a huge transformation of the downtown area, one that finds its roots in a master plan released in 2015.

“That (plan) laid the groundwork,” Andrew said.

One major part of the plan has been realized: a new City Hall and an extension of Pine Street from Church Street to Railroad Avenue. City Hall faces West Pine Street, with plans for eventual commercial development on the other side of West Pine.

Janet Upchurch, owner of Sample Pleasures antique store on Main Street at Railroad Avenue, said she hates to see history erased from the town, such as with the tearing down of old buildings on Main Street to make way for the apartment-retail building.

“But they’re gone, so I just want whatever they do to be pretty and to fit in,” said the longtime downtown merchant . “It needs to work.”

And, Upchurch said, there needs to be continuity downtown.

“I’ve had people come in here who had no idea there was a coffee shop (down the street) or had no idea I was here,” she said. “People are very focused, so (downtown) needs to be made so there’s ... a comfortable flow.”