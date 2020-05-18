When drivers might see an improvement project at Jesse Jewell Parkway and E.E. Butler parkway

Motorists at one of the busiest intersections in Hall County could get some traffic relief later this year.



Gainesville is working with the Georgia Department of Transportation to add 300 feet — or about 15 car lengths — to Jesse Jewell Parkway’s eastbound right-turn lane onto E.E. Butler Parkway. Ramada by Wyndham Gainesville hotel is on that corner of the intersection.

That’s more than a doubling in length, as the current turn lane is 250 feet, said Christina Santee, Gainesville spokeswoman.

“The design has been completed and the utility companies are relocating overhead facilities that are in conflict (with the project),” she said.

The project has an estimated completion in fall 2020, with construction being done as a Quick Response project by the DOT, Santee said.

A Quick Response project addresses a much-needed traffic improvement that can be done quickly and without huge expense.

“Unfortunately, we do not have a better idea of a start date at this time,” Santee said.

The project is expected to cost $250,000, using city and state funding.