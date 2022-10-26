When construction might start on new INK in Oakwood

The general election is Nov. 8.

Construction on the children’s hands-on museum may not start until 2023, however, as the city works to overcome a couple of environmental issues.

Oakwood is working with the Georgia Environmental Protection Division concerning a stream on the property and is seeking a wetlands permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, White said.

“We’ve known all along that there were wetlands around the creek on the property,” he said. “We just didn’t know the true extent and exact location of the wetlands until we conducted an updated field survey.”

An intermittent stream, or waterway that doesn’t flow in very dry periods “was also picked up with the new survey,” White said.

Once construction begins, INK should take 16-18 months to build out, he has said.

Like many projects, the new attraction has been hit with increased construction costs, and global supply chain issues have caused delays.

The new building will be 50,000 square feet, almost twice as big as its current location, INK executive director Mandy Volpe has said.

It will have more space for exhibits including a pottery studio and kiln room for ceramics, a gift shop, a cafe for on-site dining and a helicopter structure at its front entrance to pair with INK’s GrandPappy Airlines plane, which will be moving to the new location.

The museum will include core exhibits like the farm, police car, fire truck, diner, bank and medical clinic now at the location at 999 Chestnut St., Gainesville, as well as new and “more elevated” exhibits and “some surprises in store for everybody, too,” Volpe has said.

“Having a bigger facility will really open the doors to new exhibits, continuing to transform our current exhibits to be aligned with how kids are learning. Kids learn way different now than they did 20 years ago, so can you imagine how they’re going to learn 20 years from now?” she said in August as INK celebrated its 20th anniversary.