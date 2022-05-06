When construction might start on huge shopping center in Braselton near Hall County line

The development, which would be part of the larger, multi-use Braselton Village, would be across from Pinot Noir Drive, which serves as the entrance to the upscale The Manor Homes of Chateau Elan.

It would also be between Friendship Road/Ga. 347 in South Hall and Chateau Elan resort off Interstate 85.

Developer Halvorsen Development Corp. of Boca Raton, Fla., is “in discussions with multiple different tenants, so we can’t disclose anyone specifically yet,” said Tom Vincent of Halvorsen in an email to The Times this week.

Otherwise, he expects construction could start in late summer or fall 2023.

Halvorsen developed Stonebridge Village shopping center off Spout Springs Road and Interstate 985 in Flowery Branch.

The shopping center’s preliminary site plan shows a traffic light on Ga. 211 at Pinot Noir Drive and a new access road that would run through Braselton Village. The shopping center would be off that new road, which would also connect farther into the property to another road off Ga. 211 that now leads to an adjacent Publix-anchored shopping center.

Based on zoning conditions, the site plan must be approved by the Braselton Town Council, said Kevin Keller, Braselton’s planning and development director.

Halvorsen has requested that the action be postponed until the council’s June meeting.

Braselton Village also has a housing component. When the overall development was announced in 2018, the project called for 457 homes.