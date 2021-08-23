What’s known about $15.5 million land transaction in South Hall

What will $15.5 million get you in Hall County real estate?
According to a recent transaction in South Hall, 446 acres of “rolling, fenced pastures, a winding river with waterfalls and lake all surrounding the main residence built of stone and a very rare, red slate roof,” states a press release from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties.
Berkshire Hathaway has announced the sale of the property at 3509 Tanners Mill Circle in a press release, without naming the buyer. Agents also declined to disclose the buyer.
Also, Steve Watson, chief appraiser of Hall County Board of Assessors, didn’t know the new owner’s name.
“We have not received an official record of the sale at this time,” he said.
County records show the owner was Milton Robson, a longtime commercial property owner in Hall. Among other endeavors, he was involved in the sale of property that eventually became a QuikTrip convenience store at the corner of Jesse Jewell and Queen City parkways.
“I just felt like it was time to move on — downsize, so to speak,” Robson said in an interview Monday, Aug. 23.
Robson also declined to reveal the buyer’s name.
Watson shared a document from CoStar, a commercial real estate information group, that describes the topography as “rolling” and the property’s proposed use as “hold for development, hold for investment, hospitality, office park, planned unit development, religious facility, single-family development.”
The Berkshire Hathaway release says the listing was “selected for a feature video by Architectural Digest,” noting that the property is “a rare and pristine estate.”
“An open, lodge feel with mostly main floor living and entertaining space features a front entrance with an Argentinean wood door that opens to reclaimed beams, wide plank hardwood floors, copper ceilings and finishes including materials used from all over the world,” according to the release.
“Massive patios wrap around the house to enjoy views of the exceptionally maintained property. Covered bridges lead to a 40,000-square-foot-luxury car facility, offices, and a saloon and viewing area.”
Robson said he still lives in Hall and continues to own commercial real estate.
Berkshire Hathaway describes the transaction as a “record-breaking sale,” but that couldn’t be immediately confirmed.
Asked how the sale ranked, Watson said, “As far as a rural tract with a residence, yes as far as I know but this depends on how or what you are measuring or comparing.”
He said Kubota bought 280 acres of land only off Ga. 365 in northeast Hall for $15.5 million.