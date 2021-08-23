What’s known about $15.5 million land transaction in South Hall

What will $15.5 million get you in Hall County real estate?

According to a recent transaction in South Hall, 446 acres of “rolling, fenced pastures, a winding river with waterfalls and lake all surrounding the main residence built of stone and a very rare, red slate roof,” states a press release from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties.

Berkshire Hathaway has announced the sale of the property at 3509 Tanners Mill Circle in a press release, without naming the buyer. Agents also declined to disclose the buyer.

Also, Steve Watson, chief appraiser of Hall County Board of Assessors, didn’t know the new owner’s name.

“We have not received an official record of the sale at this time,” he said.