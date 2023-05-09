Whataburger coming to this South Hall location

The 10-acre development is across from the Publix-anchored Robson Crossing Shopping Center. Robson Crossing and the development will share a traffic light on Winder Highway, Shultz said.

Other details weren’t available, and Whataburger couldn’t be reached for comment.

The Texas-based chain is making something of a splash in Georgia, recently opening a location in Buford, as well as in Kennesaw and Woodstock. Other Atlanta-area locations are planned within the next five years, including in Cumming and Dawsonville.

Whataburger is shown in marketing materials primarily for another, connecting planned commercial development off Winder and Atlanta highways.

No tenants have been named yet in that adjacent 10-acre development, but a site plan for the site shows a 89,600-square-foot self-storage business and four other sites with buildings varying in size from 1,500 to 8,400 square feet.

The materials also show a Chick-fil-A restaurant next to the Whataburger, but Chick-fil-A has filed no plans with Oakwood, Schultz said.

A Chick-fil-A is across the street at 3405 Atlanta Highway.

The company said in an email that Chick-fil-A Robson Crossing would be moving to a new location in 2024 but gives no further details.

“Construction on the new location is anticipated to begin in the fall of 2023, assuming there are no delays,” the email says. “The existing Robson Crossing restaurant will remain open until the new location opens.”