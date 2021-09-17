What some Hall residents are trying to do to stop development in their subdivision

A subdivision in southeastern Hall County is raising money to buy land and prevent a developer from connecting more homes to their existing neighborhood.

Residents of the Reunion subdivision have raised nearly $58,000 from 186 households toward their $160,000 goal since the start of the month, as of Friday, Sept. 17. Donors receive personal letters of thanks and red ribbons to tie to their front porch as a show of support from lead organizers.

The development, first presented to the Hall County Planning Commission on Aug. 16, would add 144 more single-family homes at 7013, 7095 and 7099 Spout Springs Road to Reunion, which currently has 802 homes. Atlanta-based Pulte Group is seeking to rezone 57-acres from agricultural residential use to planned residential development. The plan also includes a 1,500-square-foot swimming pool near Reunion’s existing amenities.

The commission voted to approve the application, with conditions including disallowing Pulte from having a connecting road onto Grand Reunion Drive, which was the biggest priority for Reunion residents.

Residents don’t necessarily oppose new development on Spout Springs, but they don’t want expansion of their subdivision that would include additional traffic and more people using Reunion’s amenities.

Despite the commission’s condition that seemed to address residents’ concerns, they still plan on purchasing the piece of property necessary for Pulte to build a connecting road from the existing Reunion subdivision to the 144-home expansion. The land is currently owned by the golf course, Reunion Golf Club, LLC, but organizers in the subdivision have created their own nonprofit association, Reunion Preserve, LLC, which residents in order to purchase the land.

Gary Hodges, a Reunion resident and real estate broker with experience in land acquisitions, told the Times this week he submitted a letter of intent in August, agreeing to purchase the land for $150,000. Their closing date is Nov. 13, Hodges said, and the $160,000 fundraising goal includes legal fees and taxes on the land. Even if they come up short of their goal as a neighborhood, Hodges said he is confident the deal will get done.



