What residents, attraction say about proposed new Trail of Terror in South Hall

A new and improved Trail of Terror may come to South Hall.

The haunted attraction, which operated in past years at 3760 Friendship Circle, may move about a half-mile to 3515 Friendship Road/Ga. 347 as part of an overall 13-acre agri-entertainment venue.

“We are going to be able to build more permanent, high-end structures and make this (attraction) the highest level of production possible, because we can leave things up through the off-season instead of having to tear everything down and rebuild,” said South Hall resident Matthew Miller.

“It’s time to go from leasing property to purchasing property,” he said of the move. “We feel like this is the next step for us.”

Miller is applying for approval for the venue as a use for the property, now zoned as agricultural-residential. He is set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Tuesday, Jan. 17, with the request.