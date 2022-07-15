What may be coming to property off Hog Mountain Road in Flowery Branch

A 197-unit apartment complex targeted to people 55 and older is proposed off Hog Mountain and Spout Springs roads in Flowery Branch.

The 15-acre, active-adult community would be on nearly 15 acres behind Walgreens Pharmacy. According to the developer, Texas-based Sparrow Partners, it would share a traffic signal on Hog Mountain with Stonebridge Village shopping center.

Access to the complex would be from Hog Mountain Road just north of its busy intersection with Spout Springs Road.

The complex would feature a clubhouse, which would be about 8,000-10,000 square feet and contain a community kitchen, fitness center and yoga studio, game room, crafts room and library.

“It’s a heavily amenitized indoor space,” said Milt Barber of Sparrow.