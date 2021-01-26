What has planning staff concerned about proposed student housing complex

A proposed student housing complex off Tumbling Creek Road near the University of North Georgia in Oakwood has hit a snag before a scheduled vote Thursday, Jan. 28, before the Hall County Board of Commissioners.
Hall County planning staff has concerns about a traffic study that was done for the 10-building, 560-bedroom project, particularly related to the installation of a traffic light at Tumbling Creek Road and Atlanta Highway/Ga. 13, planning director Sarah McQuade told the commission at a work session Monday, Jan. 25.
The study acknowledges traffic issues at the intersection and recommends improvements, including a traffic signal. However, it also says that additional vehicles from the proposed development would “not result in additional vehicular queuing for the approaches at this intersection.”
Officials with nearby industries, speaking to the Hall County Planning Commission in November, said they were worried about traffic impacts from the development, especially at the already busy Tumbling Creek/Ga. 13 intersection.
McQuade said there are also questions about a proposed road connecting the development to the campus.
The development would be on 21.4 acres and calls for a road between Tumbling Creek Road and Mathis Drive, which encircles the college campus.
McQuade didn’t elaborate on the concerns but said she spoke last week to an attorney for the developer, Mallory and Evans Partners LLC, about the issues, “and I have not received an update from them.”
The planning board has recommended approval of the project.
Hall County Board of Commissioners
What: Proposed rezoning for 10-building, 560-bedroom student housing complex near University of North Georgia in Oakwood
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28
Where: Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville
Mallory and Evans is asking for a rezoning from residential to planned residential development to allow for the project. The DeKalb County-based company developed The Bellamy, a housing complex that serves UNG students in Dahlonega.
Johnny Dixon, vice chairman of Mallory & Evans, has said the company “is very excited to have the opportunity to serve the students at UNG’s Gainesville campus.”
“We look forward to continuing our relationship with UNG students to foster a safe, comfortable, conveniently located and educationally enhancing housing option,” he said.