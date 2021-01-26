What has planning staff concerned about proposed student housing complex

The study acknowledges traffic issues at the intersection and recommends improvements, including a traffic signal. However, it also says that additional vehicles from the proposed development would “not result in additional vehicular queuing for the approaches at this intersection.”

Officials with nearby industries, speaking to the Hall County Planning Commission in November, said they were worried about traffic impacts from the development, especially at the already busy Tumbling Creek/Ga. 13 intersection.

McQuade said there are also questions about a proposed road connecting the development to the campus.

The development would be on 21.4 acres and calls for a road between Tumbling Creek Road and Mathis Drive, which encircles the college campus.

McQuade didn’t elaborate on the concerns but said she spoke last week to an attorney for the developer, Mallory and Evans Partners LLC, about the issues, “and I have not received an update from them.”

The planning board has recommended approval of the project.