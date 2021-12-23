This warehouse plan has caused a stir in northeast Hall County

Three 100,000-square-foot warehouses are proposed in northeast Hall County near the Habersham County line, a potential development that has some area residents concerned about a change in the rural landscape.



“This looks like a random spot rezoning,” said Bobby Miller, a Lula resident whose wife’s family has owned farmland bordering part of the warehouse site for more than a century.

Speaking at a Hall County Planning Commission meeting earlier this month, he said, “It just seems like right now is not the right time to rezone, and industrial is not the rezoning that needs to be in that area.”

The planning board ended up recommending approval of Chris Patton/Patton Land Surveying LLC’s request to rezone the nearly 85-acre site at 5631 Cornelia Highway from agricultural-residential to planned industrial development to allow for the development.