This warehouse plan has caused a stir in northeast Hall County

Three 100,000-square-foot warehouses are proposed in northeast Hall County near the Habersham County line, a potential development that has some area residents concerned about a change in the rural landscape.
“This looks like a random spot rezoning,” said Bobby Miller, a Lula resident whose wife’s family has owned farmland bordering part of the warehouse site for more than a century.
Speaking at a Hall County Planning Commission meeting earlier this month, he said, “It just seems like right now is not the right time to rezone, and industrial is not the rezoning that needs to be in that area.”
The planning board ended up recommending approval of Chris Patton/Patton Land Surveying LLC’s request to rezone the nearly 85-acre site at 5631 Cornelia Highway from agricultural-residential to planned industrial development to allow for the development.
Hall County staff had suggested denial of the project, saying the future land use has been designated as rural.
“This land-use category is characterized by agricultural and very low-density single-family residential uses,” staff says in its report. “Residential subdivision design should set aside a high percentage of open space. The development pattern includes larger areas of undeveloped or cultivated land with large distances between buildings and deep setbacks from two-lane roads.”
The proposal is set to go before the Hall County Board of Commissioners on Jan. 13.
The warehouses would be off Ga. 365 between Tribble Gap Road and Mud Creek Road.
The site plan shows three buildings within the development, as well as parking and “anticipated future expansion,” according to Hall planning documents.
Two potential access drives connect to Cornelia Highway, and a 50-foot setback is shown on all exterior boundaries, the documents show.
“The highest and best use for the property is suited for warehousing/distribution and light manufacturing companies,” according to Patton’s application. “This … is supported by (Hall’s) Comprehensive Plan, as well as the continued northerly progression of manufacturing and warehousing facilities along the I-985/Ga. 365 corridor.”
Patton couldn’t be reached for comment.
Patton has said “the plan is conceptual in nature” and no tenant has been named.
Hall County Board of Commissioners
What: Rezoning for proposed warehouses off Ga. 365 near Habersham County
When: 6 p.m. Jan. 13
Where: Gainesville Civic Center, 830 Green St., Gainesville