The wait is almost over. Murrayville Park returning this June after a decade of hibernation

After 10 years of being closed to the public, Murrayville Park is reopening this June with new additions and upgrades.
Becky Ruffner, marketing and public relations specialist for Hall County Parks and Leisure, said the park will open its gates around June 1, with a new playground, bathrooms and four tennis courts, which will have lines for playing pickleball.
Ruffner said two fields have been restored for both softball and baseball, as well as a large multi-use field. The property’s road and parking lots are currently being repaved.
Ruffner said Hall County Parks and Leisure started the process of restoring Murrayville Park, located on Bark Camp Road in North Hall, around two years ago as a part of the department’s master plan in 2018. She explained that the property originally closed with several other parks in Hall County around a decade ago during the economic downturn. Of those affected, Tadmore Park in East Hall is last up to bat for upgrades. Ruffner said its restoration will begin after Murrayville Park opens.
“The people of the Murrayville community are so excited, and that really makes us excited because they have been very supportive and encouraging,” Ruffner said.
Mike Little, director of the parks department, said the budget to revitalize the property includes $1.5 million in Special Purpose Local Option Sales tax funding. The 1% sales tax is periodically approved by voters and used by local governments for capital projects.
Ruffner said the parks department is already making plans for activities to host at Murrayville Park, including a grand opening celebration, which has a to-be-determined date.
“It has a lot of history and sentimentality for the people that live in that area,” she said.
“We have people who have told us that their parents and their grandparents played ball there.”