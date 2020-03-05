Up to 550-bed student apartment complex may be in UNG Gainesville campus’ future

Off-campus student apartments — up to 550 beds — could be developed at the University of North Georgia’s Gainesville campus.
The UNG Real Estate Foundation has announced an agreement to sell about 18 acres at 3055 Tumbling Creek Road, next to the campus, to DeKalb County-based Mallory & Evans Development LLC for the development of the complex, according to UNG.
Tumbling Creek Road runs between Atlanta Highway/Ga. 13 and Old Oakwood Road. Also on the road is the Lanier College & Career Academy.
The terms of the agreement include a closing date no later than June 30, 2020, “subject to purchaser's inspection, approvals for zoning, utilities, University System of Georgia approval of a roadway plan and other property due diligence,” says a UNG article on the project.
A projected date on when the apartments could be completed isn’t known yet.
“UNG has been committed to providing our students with a campus environment that promotes academic excellence and also a holistic college experience," said Richard Oates, vice president of UNG’s Gainesville campus.
“This agreement is quite a good fit with the growth of our academic programs on this campus and the growth of our student services here.”
Johnny Dixon, vice chairman of Mallory & Evans, said the company “is very excited to have the opportunity to serve the students at UNG’s Gainesville campus.”
The company has developed The Bellamy, a housing complex that serves UNG students in Dahlonega.
“We look forward to continuing our relationship with UNG students to foster a safe, comfortable, conveniently located and educationally enhancing housing option,” Dixon said.
“We also look forward to working with the UNG faculty panel on environmental design elements and site development in order to potentially minimize any environmental concerns or disruptions.”
The housing project would be one of several that have been developed or are in plans in the area, specifically targeting students.
Student cottages have been built off Thurmon Tanner Parkway across from UNG and
a 486-bed student housing project is planned off Ga. 13 and Frontage Road.
Also, a 348-unit apartment complex off Mundy Mill Road in Oakwood was approved in November 2018. Atlanta-based The Residential Group had proposed the development.
“We are looking at later this year for (developing) our project,” said Kurt Alexander, principal with The Residential Group, in February.
UNG says the selection of Mallory & Evans followed a process in which faculty members and administrators “listened to proposals and asked questions of potential developers,” according to UNG.
Sale proceeds will go back to the Real Estate Foundation to pay for various campus facility needs.
Another 55 acres of adjacent UNG-owned mostly wooded property along Tumbling Creek will be leased by the foundation to UNG for educational purposes, including instruction, research and recreation, according to UNG.
This year enrollment at the Gainesville Campus is about 8,000 students — the highest enrollment among UNG's five campuses.