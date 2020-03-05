Up to 550-bed student apartment complex may be in UNG Gainesville campus’ future

Off-campus student apartments — up to 550 beds — could be developed at the University of North Georgia’s Gainesville campus.



The UNG Real Estate Foundation has announced an agreement to sell about 18 acres at 3055 Tumbling Creek Road, next to the campus, to DeKalb County-based Mallory & Evans Development LLC for the development of the complex, according to UNG.

Tumbling Creek Road runs between Atlanta Highway/Ga. 13 and Old Oakwood Road. Also on the road is the Lanier College & Career Academy.

The terms of the agreement include a closing date no later than June 30, 2020, “subject to purchaser's inspection, approvals for zoning, utilities, University System of Georgia approval of a roadway plan and other property due diligence,” says a UNG article on the project.

A projected date on when the apartments could be completed isn’t known yet.

“UNG has been committed to providing our students with a campus environment that promotes academic excellence and also a holistic college experience," said Richard Oates, vice president of UNG’s Gainesville campus.