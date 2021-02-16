Two prospects, including Fortune 300 company, looking at this South Hall industrial site

A Fortune 300 company is one of two prospects for industrial space in Oakwood, needing 150 employees, according to a city document.
The unnamed company is mentioned as part of LPC Oakwood LP’s application to rezone 51 acres off W White Road off H.F. Reed Industrial Boulevard from light industrial to heavy industrial for the purpose of “distribution and manufacturing.”
The Oakwood Planning Commission voted Monday, Feb. 15, to recommend the rezoning to Oakwood City Council, which would have final say at a later meeting.
“Two recent prospects have determined that they needed (heavy industrial) zoning,” the application says. “We remain in discussions with one of those tenants, who is a Fortune 300 company.”
The property is near Thurmon Tanner Parkway and Interstate 985.
Two buildings with a total of about 423,000 square feet have been put up at the site, on either side of W White Road and facing H.F. Reed. They are mostly completed, except for landscaping and some other work, said Jay Mitchell of LPC.
“We like (the site), the folks who have looked at it like it. We like everything about being in Oakwood,” Mitchell said..