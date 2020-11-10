Townhomes project gets OK in Oakwood, but number of units might change

A 216-townhome complex off McEver Road was approved Monday, Nov. 9, by Oakwood City Council, but the condition that each unit include a two-car garage could shrink the size of the development.
After the meeting, Joshua Scoggins, lawyer for the project, said he would confer with the applicant, Rochester & Associates, a Gainesville engineering firm, to determine the impact of the requirement.
“That is a density reduction, a backdoor way of reducing density,” he said.
The proposal had called for one-car garages for 144 three-bedroom units and two-car garages for 72 four-bedroom units. The development would be on 40 acres at 3940 Oakwood Road and 7.3 acres at 3950 Oakwood Road, wrapping around Brock Drive, which juts off Oakwood Road, according to a site plan of the project.
The development would feature a clubhouse, multipurpose field, two pocket parks and playground.
The action taken by the council was basically a site plan approval, as the zoning category – planned residential development – isn't changing.
“This is already zoned. We are currently approved on the big piece (of the property) for 10 units per acre and 40,000 square feet of commercial (space),” Scoggins said. “We are approved on the smaller tract for 64 townhomes. Our proposal cuts the density … to 4.6 (units per acre).”
Oakwood Planning Commission had recommended denial of the project at its Oct. 19 meeting. Initially, Commissioner Tony Millwood said he thought the proposal should be postponed “until we see a better site plan,” but then he sought to deny the project.